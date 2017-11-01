Did you witness road traffic incident?

A woman has appealed for witnesses to a road traffic incident to come forward.

The near-miss involved a silver Toyota Avensis and a silver/grey VW Passatt on Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn at around 7.50am on Tuesday, October 31.

Pamela Morrison said she and her five-year-old daughter were lucky to escape injury in the incident, which occurred close to the Waterloo Road junction.

It’s understood her car was damaged in the incident after she swerved to avoid a collision.

Pamela has asked anyone who witnessed the incident to email her at pam930@icloud.com