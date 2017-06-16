Department outlines continuing investment in local roads network

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has outlined a number of road resurfacing projects that are due to be completed in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area over the coming months.

Updating local councillors on programmed infrastructure works for the area, Network Maintenance Principal Engineer Colin Sykes said: “Over the next six months the Lisburn and Castlereagh area will see the completion of a number of resurfacing schemes including Ravernet Road, Glen Road, Glenavy and Brokerstown Road.”

Referring to the department’s ongoing investment in the local roads network, he continued: “Other significant infrastructure projects include the widening of the Culcavy Road from the entrance of Eikon Centre to Harrys Road to 6.1 metres to facilitate the safe passage of heavy goods vehicles that regularly use this route. The road was also strengthened and resurfaced which completes the whole road from Blaris Road to Lisburn Street in Hillsborough. The Glenside Road was also extensively strengthened and provided with more adequate drainage to protect the surface in the future.

“The department has also invested over £1.25 million to upgrade the junction formerly known as Temple crossroads. The construction of a new roundabout will greatly improve safety for road users at this busy junction, while the provision of a Park & Share site provides additional options for motorists to car share or continue their journey by public transport.

“The department is also developing proposals to construct grade separated junctions on the A1 between Loughbrickland and Hillsborough to facilitate the closing up of openings in the central median. Community consultation on these proposals which are designed to improve safety for drivers using this stretch of carriageway is currently underway.

“These projects will realise significant benefits for both the local community and commuters.”

Referring to the ongoing budgetary pressures within the department, Mr Sykes continued: “The indicative budget outlined by the Secretary of State in April does mean that there are likely to be knock-on impacts for services including routine maintenance of the road network. In this area, the department is likely to be reliant on additional resources becoming available. We understand the implications of the limited service and its long term impacts on the network and we are doing our best to deliver routine maintenance within the allocated budget.

“The department’s objective is to continue to deliver routine road maintenance services at the current level for as long as possible. While services will be constrained, we are planning to meet all essential public safety requirements.”

Concluding, Mr Sykes said: “It is also worth noting other projects in the area recently completed, including the final stretch of resurfacing on the Mullaghglass Road. This is from the Sheepwalk Road to Barnfield Road which completed years of investment in the A501. This work included upgrading of road safety measures on approach to the Pond Park Road. In addition, other resurfacing schemes on the A3 Moira Road from Knockmore Road to Hulls Lane and the A26 Moira Roundabout have delivered significant improvements to the road infrastructure in these areas. A range of other local traffic and safety measures have also already been delivered.”