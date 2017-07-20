Dementia course in Dumurry

Relatives of Brooklands and Kilwee Care Homes in Dunmurry are inviting people within the local community affected by dementia to attend a course run by Alzheimer’s Society. Taking place on 3, 10, 17 and 24 August 2017 from 6.30 – 9pm in the Kilwee Care Home, this free course is suitable for those who are caring for someone with dementia.

The Training for Informal Caregiver course covers dementia symptoms, legal issues, managing finances, carer wellbeing and self-care, and available services.

To sign up for courses in the Conway Group Homes please contact Barbara Smith on 028 9038 7480