Defibrillator installed at Annahilt Care Home

A portable defibrillator has been installed at Annahilt Care home after staff raised funds with a number of community events.

Annahilt Care Home is run by Four Seasons Health Care, and offers residential and early dementia care right in the heart of Anahilt village, and staff of the care home conceived the idea of installing a defibrillator and led the fundraising process.

The defibrillator, which is located at the front of Annahilt Care Home is the first to be installed in the local area, and if it is ever required in an emergency, the ambulance dispatch service will give the access code and instruct the caller on how to safely use the equipment.

Staff from the care home had the idea to install a defibrillator in case of any emergency situation and earlier this year set about organising fundraising events.

With the support of local business they raised £3000, which covered the purchase and installation of the defibrillator, as well as training for staff of the care home, staff from the local school, Anahilt Primary School, and a number of volunteers from the local community.

Care home manager, Naomi Graham, said: “We are delighted that the fundraising of the staff has been so successful and that we have been able to install a vital, potentially lifesaving, resource in Anahilt.”