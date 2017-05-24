Decora Blinds opens window for fresh growth

Lisburn’s award-winning business innovator Decora Blind Systems has unveiled a major new investment in its business telecommunications infrastructure.

Rainbow Communications, Northern Ireland’s largest independent business telecoms supplier, completed the project on behalf of their long-term customer, Decora Blind Systems, by installing multiple new connections, switching from O2 mobile to EE, replacing outdated equipment.

A forward-thinking, growing local business 1979, Decora has a workforce of over 800 across sites in Lisburn and Birmingham, England.

Following a proactive six-year period of exponential growth and investment, Decora continues to support jobs and innovation across its divisions as it maintains its position as one of Northern Ireland’s Top 100 Companies.

Decora Blind Systems’ Financial Director, Jonathan McCluggage, said: “Decora is dedicated to ensuring that all our operations are functioning to the highest possible standard and ability. With two key sites in Northern Ireland and England, connectivity is important.

“The introduction of this new telecommunications infrastructure from Rainbow will allow us to more effectively manage all our current activity while better managing plans and capacity for our future expansion.

“Communicating well with customers and clients is the bedrock of our business and the enhanced connectivity and confidence in our systems which we now enjoy provides great benefits going forward.”

