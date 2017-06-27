Deanstock raises over £3k for Macmillan

Deanstock Music Festival 2017 was a huge success and raised an incredible £3,100 for charity.

The event ran by Dean showcases some of the best local talent and raised the money for the worth cause.

He said: “This great music mixed with raising money for a fantastic cause makes all the planning of the event worthwhile, not to mention the smiles on people’s faces from start to finish and the demand to have another Deanstock year after year.

“I do it on the back of raising money for people affected by this terrible illness and my passion for music. “I go to a lot of music events and Deanstock is totally different as it is about music, people, friendships and most importantly raising money for MacMillan.”

“Throughout the year I have nights at my house where I have different groups of friends around and put on a band or acoustic set then DJ myself to the early hours.

“This way they build up the friendships and then all those groups and people get together on the day of Deanstock and get to catch up.

Dean told the Star that he decided to support the charity after his close friend lost their battle with cancer last year.

He said: “I looked at my circle of friends and most them, all music lovers also had someone related to them affected by Cancer, so I got to thinking and thought if I could mix both the music yet help raise money for this terrible illness.”