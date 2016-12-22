Dan’s the man for epic 24-hour charity challenge

A Glenavy man has been selected to play in the GAA’s upcoming ‘Marathon Match’, which will raise funds for two very worthy causes.

Dan Mac Kavanagh, from St Joseph’s GAC, will be among 42 players who will attempt to complete the longest GAA game in history - 24 hours.

The world record attempt has been organised to raise funds for Cancer Focus NI and Michaela Foundation.

The ‘Marathon Match’ is due to take place on January 7/8 in the Tyrone GAA Garvaghey Centre.

“I’m delighted to be selected to play a part in what could be Gaelic football history, however the main focus for me and the other players is to raise as much money and profile for these two amazing local charities as possible,” Dan commented.

“The work and services provided by both Michaela Foundation and Cancer Focus NI is exceptional, and if me and the 41 other players can help sustain those services, then we’ll have played our part in something much greater than a Guinness World Record,” he added.

Cancer Focus NI provides a wide range of services for cancer patients and their families, while Michaela Foundation, inspired by the life and values of Michaela McAreavey, aims to support and inspire young people across Ireland.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraiser can do so by logging on to everydayhero.co.uk/event/marathonmatch or by texting MTCH24 followed by the amount you want to donate to 70071.