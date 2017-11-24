Crumlin play park upgrade welcomed

Councillor Anne Marie Logue has welcomed the upgrade of Crumlin Play Park.

She said: “I’m delighted to see Crumlin Play Park is finally open to the public following an extensive upgrade including installation of new play equipment and surfacing.”

“It was over a year ago that I met with concerned parents and Council officers to address play provision in Crumlin. These meetings were followed by an extensive consultation, after which I was able to ensure that the play park was on Council’s capital programme for the coming year.

“I am especially pleased that all ability equipment has been included in the upgrade following representations from local parents.

“This £30,000 investment from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is a long awaited, and very welcome development for Crumlin residents. In the past week since it opened, parents, children and grandparents have already been registering their delight with the new facilities.”S