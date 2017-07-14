Crowds flock to Hillsborough for annual Twelfth celebrations

Orangemen from 70 Lodges, together with bands and supporters flocked to Hillsborough village for this year’s annual Twelfth celebrations.

The parade was led by Hillsborough District LOL No 19 and followed by members from Aghalee LOL No 2, Ballinderry LOL No 3, Glenavy LOL No 4, Lisburn LOL No 6, Magheragall LOL No 9 and Derriaghy LOL No 11.

The sun shone for the parade, which made its way from Culcavey, through the village to the field on the Carnreagh Road.