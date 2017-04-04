Women assaulted and tied up during armed robbery

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery at commercial premises in The Cutts area of Dunmurry on Monday, April 3 during which two women were assaulted.

Detective Sergeant Melanie McGrory said: “Three men, dressed as postmen and one armed with a suspected firearm, entered the office premises at around 1pm. The males assaulted two female members of staff before tying them up and making off with a sum of money.

“The members of staff suffered minor injuries and were left badly shaken as a result of the incident.

“One of the suspects was described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build, aged in his 30s, with piercing green eyes and pale skin.”

She added: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the The Cutts area of Dunmurry at the time of the robbery and who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 561 03/04/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”