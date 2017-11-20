Woman’s handbag stolen in cemetery

Police are investigating the theft of a woman’s handbag from a car parked at the cemetery on Blaris Road, Lisburn.

The incident happened at around 4.25pm on Sunday, November 19.

One of the vehicle’s windows was smashed and the handbag taken from a footwell.

It’s understood the victim was a woman aged in her 20s.

Police have appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the cemetery between 4pm and 4.30pm on Sunday to contact them.

“Did you notice anything or anybody acting suspiciously in the area? If you think you might have any information that could help us with our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting crime reference number 908 of 19/11/2017,” a PSNI spokesperson said.