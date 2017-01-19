Woman attacked by gang of armed men in Dunmurry

A number of males armed with batons smashed their way into a house in the Laurelbank area of Dunmurry last night and assaulted the female occupant.

Shortly after 7.30pm it was reported that a group of men had smashed the windows of the house and damaged two cars parked outside.

The males forced entry to the house and assaulted a female occupant before making their escape on foot.

A PSNI spokesperson said the victim did not sustain serious injuries as a result of the attack.

While police were conducting follow-up enquiries in the area, a 28-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after a fight broke out between two males. He was interviewed and later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact officers in Woodbourne Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 1052 of 18/01/17.

Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.