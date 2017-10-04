‘We just want these attacks to stop’

A Lisburn woman whose disabled mother has been left housebound after her car was burnt out has appealed for attacks on her parents’ property to stop.

The woman, who didn’t want to be named, explained how her mother and father’s Ford Fiesta was extensively damaged by fire in the early hours of Saturday, September 30.

The rear section of the couple's Ford Fiesta car was extensively damaged.

It was the second attack on the vehicle in the past year. But the family believe their property is being targeted by mistake.

The couple have lived in Parkview, in the Low Road area of the city, for more than three decades. And their daughter says they have never had any trouble until last September, when their car was deliberately vandalised.

Speaking to the Ulster Star after the latest attack, she said: “My daddy actually had to run out with buckets of water to put the fire out because it hit the petrol tank and if that had gone up it would have been a lot worse. The whole back end of the car is gutted.

“We’ve been told it’s a case of mistaken identity, but that’s not much comfort as the car is a write-off.

The car was extensively damaged by the blaze.

“My mummy is disabled and the car was her only way of getting out and about, so that’s her housebound now. My dad has to work, but he’ll now have to rely on people taking him to and from work.

“He hasn’t been able to sleep since Saturday and my mummy is living on her nerves. We don’t know who is doing this, but we just want it to stop.”

The woman, who said it took police more than 12 hours to respond to the call about the attack, added: “My mummy and daddy don’t bother with anybody and we’ve been told [by the police] that this is a case of mistaken identity.

“My mummy has just had a hip replacement and she’s waiting on another one. She also has disc problems at the bottom of her spine and arthritis in her spine - she really doesn’t need this. She can’t walk that far and needs the car to get out, so now she’s basically housebound.

“I just want whoever did this to know that my mum and dad are the victims of this and that we want these attacks to stop.”

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that officers are investigating the arson attack, which occurred at around 3:50am.

Police have appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Parkview area to contact officers at Lisburn Station on 101 quoting reference number 235 of 30/09/17, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.