Vandals target village church

Police investigating an incident of criminal damage at St Malachy’s Church in Hillsborough have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Vandals targeted the Main Street property on July 24, but the PSNI only issued their appeal for witnesses this week.

“At around 22:30 hours on the 24th two males were seen to climb over the wall of the church grounds from Hillsborough Fort and pull a ‘No Entry’ road sign from the ground and throw it around,” a post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page details. “These two vandals then leave the church grounds via the main gate onto Main Street, causing damage to the gate as well.”

The post adds: “Were you in the area on the 24th? Did you see anything strange? Can you help bring two vandals to justice?

“If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact 101 and quote incident reference 303 of 25/07/17. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers about this incident using 0800 555 111.”