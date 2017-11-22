Valuables stolen from car parked outside church

Police investigating the theft of valuables from a car parked outside a church in Lower Ballinderry have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The theft occurred at around 3pm on Tuesday, November 21.

“The vehicle was parked at a lay-by at the entrance to Middle Church, Lower Ballinderry when it was broken into a number of valuables taken,” a police spokesperson said.

“If you were in the area and saw anyone acting suspiciously please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 904 of 21/11/2017.”

The PSNI have appealed to motorists to keep their vehicles locked and secured, and to “never leave valuables in view.”