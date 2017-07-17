Urinated in car park then took cctv camera

A Dromara man has been fined £200 for stealing a security camera after he urinated in a multi-storey car park.

Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday heard that a security guard at Graham Gardens multi-storey car park reported to police that a camera had been stolen on 17 May this year.

Investigations revealed that 55-year-old Glynn Curry had driven into the car park and “urinated on the fifth floor” before driving up two floors where he tried to cover his face while stealing the camera.

A prosecuting lawyer said Curry had left the stolen camera at the city bus station the following day.

Defence solicitor Peter Prenter confirmed to District Judge Rosie Watters the camera was fit to be reused but there was no evidence as to the cost of “plugging it back in.” Imposing a £200 and a £15 offender levy for the single count of theft, Judge Watters warned Curry, from Church Hill Gardens in Dromara, that “if you make a habit of this, or do anything else, in going to have to consider other options.”