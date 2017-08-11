Two men arrested in connection with arson attack

Two men have been arrested following an arson attack in Banbridge.

A property on Golf Terrace was discovered alight shortly after 10pm last night, Thursday, August 10.

Inspector Denise Graham said: “The NI Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, which they say was started deliberately in an upstairs bedroom. Thankfully the property was not occupied at the time.

"Officers arrested two males, aged 26 and 23, a short time later. They remain in custody this morning assisting us with our enquiries.”

Condemning the incident, local MLA Carla Lockhart said there have been ongoing problems in the area.

“This is the second time this area has been in the news within a week, with the death of a young man and now an arson attack on this property. It is evident that there have been ongoing problems and residents are rightly frustrated and concerned for their own safety,” she said.

“Residents feel like prisoners in their own homes. This used to be a quiet residential area and I will be working with the authorities to ensure it returns to normality.”

The DUP representative added: “I would commend the PSNI on their actions last night. As a result of their swiftness two people were arrested near the scene of the attack.

“I encourage anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward and report any information that will assist the police in ensuring those involved are convicted. I would also commend the Fire Service for their assistance.”