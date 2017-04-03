Two males arrested following police pursuit

Two males were arrested on Sunday afternoon following a police pursuit from Crumlin to Lisburn.

The chase began when the vehicle, thought to have been stolen, failed to stop for officers on Ballydonaghy Road.

Police pursued the car through Dundrod, Hannahstown and into Lisburn where they arrested the driver and another male.

“Both males will be attending court for various road traffic offences to face the consequences of their actions,” a PSNI spokesperson said.