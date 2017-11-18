Two arrested after police seize drugs in Lisburn

A man and a woman have been arrested in Lisburn after police officers seized a quantity of suspected drugs in the Old Warren area of the city.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that officers discovered a quantity of suspected Class B and Class C drugs during a search of a property in the early hours of Friday, November 17.
“A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of drugs related offences.
“Both the male and female have been bailed, pending further police enquiries,” the spokesperson said.
