Tragic Glenavy man killed in Liverpool hit-and-run to be laid to rest

A Co Antrim man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Liverpool is to be buried in his home town tomorrow.

Matthew Bradley, aged 24, who was originally from Glenavy but more recently lived in Surrey, had been enjoying a friend’s stag do in Liverpool city centre when he was struck by a silver BMW 330 car on Friday, November 3.

The driver of the car failed to stop, leaving Mr Bradley critically injured in the street. He died from his injuries a short time later in hospital.

Mourners will gather in Glenavy tomorrow to say their final farewells to a young man who has been described by his family as “funny, kind-hearted and generous”.

Mr Bradley’s remains will be removed from his family home at 10am to St Joseph’s Church, Glenavy for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Police investigating Mr Bradley’s death arrested a second man on Friday.

Merseyside Police said a 33-year-old was detained in Bradford on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was conditionally bailed to appear in court at a date in December.

A 22-year-old man from Vauxhall was also arrested earlier last week on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was also conditionally bailed to a date next month.

In the wake of his tragic death, Mr Bradley’s parents Donal and Margaret Bradley issued a tribute to their son on behalf of themselves, his sisters Claire, Roisin and Megan and his girlfriend Rhiannon, who is from Guildford.

“Matthew was hugely talented and award-winning in his chosen career of landscape gardening – following in his dad’s footsteps – and had an illustrious career ahead of him,” they said.

“He was a funny, kind-hearted and generous young man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”