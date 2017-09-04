Traffic diversions at Lisburn after crash

The Pond Park Road in Lisburn has been closed due to a road traffic collision.
The PSNI says Lisburn bound traffic is being diverted via Milltown and that Belfast bound traffic is being diverted via Lisburn.
