Three people arrested for shoplifting

A male and two females who were spotted leaving a store in Bow Street, Lisburn with a number of items they had failed to pay for were later arrested on suspicion of theft.

The trio, all with addresses in Athlone, were observed by CityWatch CCTV operators making off from the store on Saturday afternoon, January 14.

Police were alerted and officers moved in and detained the three individuals at Market Place. They also seized the suspects’ car.