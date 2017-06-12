Search

Three people arrested for drink driving

Police in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area arrested three people for drink driving offences during Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning (June 11 & 12).

One male driver, arrested in the Moira area after being spotted by CityWatch CCTV operators, was found to be three-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “All are currently availing of Police accommodation and will appear before a magistrate in the coming weeks.”