Three people arrested after complaint about cold callers

Lisburn Police arrested three people at the weekend after responding to a complaint from a local householder about “pushy” cold callers going door-to-door trying to sell home improvement services.

Details of the incident were posted on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page on Sunday evening.

“Yesterday, we responded to a call from someone in Lisburn who had been made to feel uncomfortable by pushy callers at their door offering home improvement services. They had noted down a description of both the person and the vehicle involved which was great for us,” the post said.

“When we got there we spoke with these ‘salespeople’ and carried out a few checks. As a result we were suspicious about the flyers they had been handing out as despite looking very professional they appeared to have false information on them. They were also offering their trade without a Pedlar’s Certificate, which is required for going door to door selling any goods or services.

“Three people were arrested on suspicion of Possession of Articles For Use In Fraud and Acting As A Pedlar Without A Certificate and taken to custody. They were interviewed and then charged to court.”

The post concluded: “Please continue to call in these kinds of callers, especially those who you feel have an aggressive sales style. You might be able to say no, but there are plenty of elderly and vulnerable people in our community who may not be able to do so quite as easily.”