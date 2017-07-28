Thieves target commercial premises

Detectives are investigating a possible link between a series of burglaries at commercial premises in the early hours of Thursday, July 27.

Thieves targeted businesses in Lisburn, Temple, Crossgar, Killough, Annacloy and Strangford.

Cash was taken in the burglaries and police believe the incidents could be linked.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “We would appeal for anyone who witnessed any unusual activity in these areas in the early hours of July 27 to contact police with that information. We also urge the owners of any commercial properties to be extra vigilant with regard to the security of their premises at this time.

“We appeal for anyone with information to contact detectives at Downpatrick on the non-emergency number 101 and ask for extension 31748, or to call the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”