Thieves steal gas cylinders from store in Annahilt

Police investigating the theft of 11 cylinders of butane gas from the Mace store in Annahilt have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The thieves struck sometime between 7pm on Sunday, December 18 and 6am the following day.

Investigating officers have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 271 of 19/12/2016.

“If you are offered cheap gas, please inform police. Although it may seem like a good deal, you are committing an offence and lining the pockets of thieves,” a PSNI Spokesperson said.