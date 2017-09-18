Teenager put on probation for making monkey gestures at passing motorist

An “utterly moronic” racist who made monkey gestures at a passing motorist has been put on probation for a year.

At Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, District Judge Rosie Watters warned 19-year-old Jordan Cumbo not to breach the order and said he “obviously needs reprogramming.”

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable in the 21st century, well it was always unacceptable but society now recognises exactly how unacceptable it is,” said the judge, adding that she also found Cumbo’s actions were “aggravated by hostility”.

At an earlier hearing Cumbo, from Glenwood Copse in Dunmurry, pleaded guilty to doing a provocative act, namely making a racist gesture “with intent to provoke a breach of the peace” on November 11 last year.

A prosecution lawyer told the court that police received a report from an African man that he was driving along the Ballybog Road when a passenger in another car “made monkey gestures at him.”

He managed to note down the registration mark and police traced the driver who identified Cumbo as his passenger.

When he was arrested and interviewed, Cumbo admitted making the gestures and conceded “that it could have been construed as abusive and insulting.”

Defence barrister Patrick Taylor submitted it was clear that Cumbo “is full of regret for what can only be described as utterly moronic behaviour.”

He revealed that Cumbo had “actively sought out” his victim to apologise to him, an apology which the gentleman was gracious enough to accept and further that he has been diagnosed as suffering from ADHD although that was “no excuse” for his actions.

Judge Watters agreed it was “absolutely no excuse” and imposed the probation order.