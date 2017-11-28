Teenager arrested after police stop stolen car

Officers from the PSNI Auto Crime Team arrested a 17-year-old male on Tuesday morning (November 28) after they stopped a suspected stolen car on Barnfield Road, Derriaghy.

“Shortly before 10am officers from the Auto Crime Team observed the Jaguar car on Barnfield Road. The two male occupants abandoned the car and made off from police on foot. One of the occupants was detained by officers from Auto Crime Team with assistance from Air Support Unit and colleagues from Operational Support Department,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The Jaguar car had been reported stolen from a house in Lisburn during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The suspect remains in police custody at this time and is being questioned about a number of offences.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the theft to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 302 of 28/11/17.