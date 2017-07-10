Teenage girl suffers horrific injuries after being hit with brick

Detectives investigating a sickening attack on a teenage girl in Dunmurry at the weekend have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The 15-year-old was waiting at the railway halt with a friend at around 10:10pm on Saturday (July 8) when she was struck in the face by a brick that had been thrown from the far side of the platform.

She sustained a fractured eye socket, facial lacerations and a suspected detached retina.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on an innocent teenager and we are appealing for witnesses. We are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a large group of male teenagers in the vicinity of the railway halt on Saturday night.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officers on 101, quoting reference 1525 08/07/17.