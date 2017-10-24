Suspended sentence for £22,000 benefit fraud

A Moira man was convicted at Craigavon Crown Court on Tuesday, October 24 for claiming benefits he was not entitled to.

Kenneth Bradford (62), of Rawdon Place in the village, claimed Housing Benefit and Income Support totalling £22,388 while failing to declare he had a pension and was also living with his partner.

He was given a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by officials from the Department for Communities.

Mr Bradford is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the department.

Meanwhile, the Department for Communities has appealed to anyone with information about suspected benefit fraud to get in touch with them anonymously via the website - www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud