Suspected pickpockets arrested in city centre

Two males were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft after being spotted trying to ‘pickpocket’ women in Lisburn city centre.

The arrests were made on Friday, December 23 after security staff at a shop on Bow Street observed the males following elderly females around the store and trying to steal from their handbags.

CityWatch Lisburn CCTV operators then observed the suspected pickpockets on Bow Street and alerted police.

“Both males were stopped by police and arrested on suspicion of attempted theft. They are currently assisting police at Musgrave St custody suite,” a report on the CityWatch Facebook page said.

“We would like to say a big well done and thank you to Gordon the eagle eyed security officer who spotted these males. Without his vigilance there could have been more victims of this sort of crime.”

Meanwhile, the CityWatch team has advised anyone planning on hitting the sales to keep their valuables safe and beware of pickpockets.

“Wallets should be kept in front pockets and purses in zipped bags, under your coat and to the front. For an extra bit of security you could attach a set of purse bells to your purse. The bells will hopefully make a noise if your purse is grabbed or your handbag zip is opened,” a spokesman said.

Purse bells are available free from Lisburn Police Station or the Lisburn City Centre Management Office in Market Square.