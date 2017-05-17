Suspected drug importer held as £70k-worth of cannabis found

It is believed that about £70,000-worth of cannabis has been seized in Co Down, the PSNI has said.

Detectives from PSNI Reactive and Organised Crime Branch uncovered the suspected herbal cannabis and arrested a man in the Killough area of east Co Down, on the western shore of Strangford lough, today.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug after the seizure of approximately £70k of herbal cannabis.

“He is currently in custody assisting with our enquiries.”

“I would appeal to anyone with any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”