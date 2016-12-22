Spate of burglaries: Police issue warning to local householders

Police have warned householders across Lisburn and Castlereagh to be vigilant following reports of a number of burglaries.

According to PSNI Lisburn, there have been reports of break-ins in the Lisburn, Newtownbreda, Carryduff and Dundonald areas over the past couple of days.

“These appear to have been carried out during the day so it is worth bearing in mind that it can happen at any time and not just when the majority of people are in their beds. Remember to keep your windows and doors locked – even if you’re at home,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police are carrying out patrols across the district but don’t tempt a thief by leaving valuables or Christmas presents out on full view. Remain vigilant, keep an eye out for your neighbours and report anything suspicious to police. Nobody wants Christmas to come early for a burglar.”