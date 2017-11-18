‘Significant quantity of jewellery’ stolen during burglary

Police officers investigating a burglary in Dromore earlier this month have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sometime between 9.30am and 11.30am on Friday, November 10 a property at Glenbrae, off Banbridge Road was broken into.

“During the break-in a significant quantity of jewellery was taken, resulting in substantial financial and sentimental loss to the victim,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“If you saw anyone or anything out of the ordinary in the area at the time, or have heard anything about it since, please call us on 101. The incident number is 537 of 10/11/17.”

The police spokesperson added: “Remember it is vital to alert us to suspicious activity or vehicles immediately. This gives us the best chance to intercept these travelling criminals and prevent these break-ins occurring.”