Sat Nav stolen from van at Sprucefield park and ride

Police investigating the theft of a Sat Nav from a van parked at the park and ride at Sprucefield have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The theft is thought to have occurred sometime between August 18 and August 21, but officers only released details of the incident this week.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “The Sat Nav stolen was a Teletrac D4-50MD-01 valued at £99.

“Did you see anybody acting suspiciously around vehicles parked in the Park & Ride between 18 August and 21 August 2017?

“Have you been offered the Sat Nav for sale?

“Do you know someone who has recently bought one ‘cheap’?

“If you can provide any information to assist Police with our enquiries please contact us on 101 quoting serial 1385 of 21/08/17 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, local police have also appealed for information about the theft of a trailer from a property in Lisburn.

The theft occurred in the Meeting House Lane area sometime between 8.30pm on August 6 and 6.30am on August 7.

Police enquiries have been ongoing, however officers have now issued a public appeal for witnesses to contact them on 101.