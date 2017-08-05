Road collision - man in serious condition

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Dunmurry early this morning (Saturday 5 August).

A man in his forties was struck by a car at the junction of Glebe Road and Upper Dunmurry Lane at around 1.40am.

Sergeant Tom Donnelly said: “The driver of the car involved in the collision, a man in his sixties, was arrested and questioned but has since been released on police bail.

“The male pedestrian remains in a serious condition in hospital.We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision. Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 114 05/08/17.”