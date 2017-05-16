Redwoods residents join the fight against crime

Residents of the Redwoods area of Dunmurry have committed themselves to combating crime by setting up a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme.

Local householders and scheme coordinators recently joined with representatives of Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), local police, Seymour Hill & Conway Community Association and Clanmil Housing Group to announce the formal launch of the initiative.

The scheme has been set up to address concerns of local residents and improve communications with the police and PCSP.

Speaking about the launch of the scheme, the Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, Alderman Michael Henderson said: “I am delighted that the residents of Redwoods have endorsed the setting up of a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme and the turnout this evening shows the support for policing and community safety in this community. By working together and looking out for one another, local communities can effectively reduce their chances of becoming a victim of crime. I look forward to working with the scheme coordinators and engaging with them at events organised for Neighbourhood Watch Schemes.”

Two Neighbourhood Watch coordinators have been appointed for Redwoods - Margaret Wright and Trudy Smith.

Both have welcomed the launch of the scheme, saying that it will help to refresh community spirit in the area and encourage people to look out for each other.

Neighbourhood Watch Schemes are in existence across the city and are strongly valued by local police.

Commenting on the establishment of the Redwoods scheme, Superintendent Sean Wright, District Commander for Lisburn & Castlereagh said: “Neighbourhood Watch is about making sure that no one has to feel afraid, vulnerable or isolated in the place where they live. It’s about people looking out for each other, crossing barriers of age, religion and class to create real communities that benefit everyone.

“Every community is different and each has its own specific requirements when it comes to safety. Neighbourhood Watch groups succeed by taking a clear look at the needs in their areas and responding with intelligent, targeted and often innovative solutions.”

He added: “Making your neighbourhood safer is partly about increasing security, it’s also about reducing the incentive to commit crime. Active citizenship in our communities is what will help build a safe, confident and peaceful society.”

Billy Smyth, Chairman of Seymour Hill & Conway Community Association also welcomed the launch of the Neighbourhood Watch Scheme, saying: “The Redwoods housing development is a pleasant area to live in and it is encouraging that local residents are working closely with the PSNI, PCSP, other statutory organisations and Clanmil in maintaining this high standard.”

Philip Whyte, Community Cohesion Officer at Clanmil Housing commented: “We’re delighted to see our tenants coming together with other local people to participate in the Neighbourhood Watch Scheme for their area. At Clanmil we want all of our housing schemes to be safe and welcoming and by supporting this initiative our tenants are sending out a clear message that they love where they live and want to be actively involved in ensuring Redwoods remains a great place to live for everyone.”

For more information about Neighbourhood Watch Schemes contact Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP on 028 9250 9279/284 or email pcsp@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk