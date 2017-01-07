Search

R driver was doing 90 on motorway

An ‘R’ driver limited to doing 45mph was detected travelling at 90mph on the motorway, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Caolan McGrail, Larkfield Meadows, Craigavon, was fined £100 for speeding on June 19 last year.

He was also given five points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

On a further charge of not displaying ‘R’ plates he was fined £75.

The court heard the defendant was travelling at 90mph along the M1 motorway between the Lurgan and Moira junctions.

Police inquiries revealed he was a restricted driver.

McGrail pleaded guilty to the offences himself in the court.