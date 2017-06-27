Protect your home from burglars

Lisburn Police have urged local householders planning to head off on holiday this summer to think about home security.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “If you’re fortunate enough to be heading off somewhere even more sunny than Lisburn and Castlereagh, let us know by ringing 101 and telling us the dates your home will be vacant. You can also provide us with contact details of a key holder so we can get in touch with them in the unlikely event we need to. Letting us know your home is vacant also means if there is a call to your address, we know that no one is meant to be there!”

The advice from police is simple: Set your house alarm if you have one; Lock away any spare house or vehicle keys and hide valuables or cash; Lock all doors and windows; Get your mail stopped or have a friend or neighbour lift it for you; Use timers on lamps to give your home a ‘lived in’ look while you’re away.