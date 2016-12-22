Property damaged after ‘device’ is thrown in residential area

Police investigating criminal damage at residential premises in the Colinbrook Park area of Dunmurry have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Roy Burnside said: “At approximately 3am on Thursday 22 December, the front window pane of a residential premises was smashed due to a device being thrown into the area of Colinbrook Park. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information regarding this incident or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Tennent Street Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 215 on 22/12/16. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police haven’t provided any further details about the ‘device’ that was involved in the incident.