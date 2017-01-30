Police vow to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Maghaberry

Lisburn Police say they will be stepping up patrols in the Maghaberry area in response to increased reports of anti-social behaviour.

Local officers posted the warning to underage drinkers and anti-social yobs on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page.

“Drinking and causing a nuisance in Maghaberry? Keep an eye out for us! And be ready to give us your details (and your alcohol if you’re under 18),” the post said.

“We have been receiving an increased number of reports of anti-social behaviour in Maghaberry, especially on Friday and Saturday nights. In response to these reports, we will be increasing our patrols in the area. Anyone found involved in this kind of behaviour will have their details passed to the Youth Diversion Officer who will be dealing with them robustly.”

The post concludes with an appeal to Maghaberry residents to continue reporting incidents, providing as much detail as possible about those involved.