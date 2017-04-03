Police urge people to be wary of scams

Lisburn Police have urged local residents to “chat to older relatives” about how to protect themselves from scammers.

Posting on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page, local officers warned that they recently dealt with an incident where a householder was defrauded out of money by someone who contacted them saying they were calling to fix their computer.

Under the heading ‘More internet scams!’, PSNI Lisburn posted: “In the last few days we have dealt with an incident where a victim was defrauded out of money by someone over the phone by someone alleging they were going to fix their computer for them.

“This might seem obvious to some of you as a scam, but unfortunately older people who aren’t so tech savvy might not recognise it as being one.

“Have a chat with your older relatives and make sure they know that no one will phone to fix their computer in that way and not to give out card details to anyone over the phone!”