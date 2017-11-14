Police probe theft of dehumidifiers

Police officers investigating the theft of a number of dehumidifiers and air movers from a property on Hillsborough Road have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The distinctive blue-coloured ‘DriEaz’ dehumidifiers and air movers were stolen on Halloween night (Oct 31).

Details of the theft were posted on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page along with an appeal for anyone who is offered such equipment for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police.

“We have the serial numbers for them so if you see any for sale then let us know by giving us a call on 101 and quoting serial 197 of 1st November 2017,” the post said.