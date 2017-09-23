Police probe theft of cattle trailer

Police investigating the theft of a cattle trailer in Aghalee have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

It’s believed two men were involved in the theft, which occurred between 4am and 4.30am on Friday, September 22.

“If you saw a cattle trailer on the move around that time and have any details on the men involved, what vehicle they were driving, or what direction they headed in, please call us on 101. The incident number is 264 of 22/09/17. Alternatively you can speak completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” a police spokesperson said.