Police probe graffiti attack in Dundrod

Police investigating a graffiti attack in Dundrod have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sometime overnight between Monday, January 2 and Tuesday, January 3 an external wall at a property in Knockcairn Lodge was painted with graffiti.

“If anyone has any information or saw anything that may be relevant please contact Constable Henvey via 101 quoting reference 316 03/01/17, or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555111,” a PSNI spokesperson said.