Police issue ‘suspicious vehicle alert’

Police have urged householders and business owners in Dromore to be vigilant following reports of suspicious vehicles in the area.

Under the heading ‘Suspicious Vehicle Alert’, a post on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page said: “2 white southern reg vans accompanied by a grey southern reg Suzuki Vitara and a grey northern reg BMW 3 series seen paying attention to properties in Dromore 10am today [May 2].

“Any similar sightings please contact 101 immediately. Keep in mind registrations can be changed.”