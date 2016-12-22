Police investigating hit and run crash outside supermarket

Lisburn Police are investigating a hit and run traffic collision which occurred in the car park of the Tesco superstore at Bentrim Road.

Damage was caused to a blue Honda Jazz car in the incident, which is believed to have happened sometime between 12.45pm and 1.15pm on Wednesday, December 21.

“If you have any information please contact police on Tel: 101 quoting serial number 1160 of 21/12/16,” a PSNI spokesperson said.