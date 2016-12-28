Police investigating criminal damage in Aghalee

Police officers investigating an incident of criminal damage in Aghalee over Christmas have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
A vehicle parked in the Holly Brook area was vandalised sometime between 7pm on December 25 and 11am the following day.
“If you have any information in relation to this incident please contact Police on tel: 101 and quote police serial number 541 26/12/16,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
