Police investigating burglary in Low Road area

Police officers investigating a burglary at the home of “an elderly person” in the Low Road area of Lisburn on Wednesday morning (July 26) have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “Fortunately the householder was not at home at the time. Were you in the area? Did you notice anyone or anything unusual? Any information please to Police at Lisburn by calling at the station or phoning 101. Thank you.”