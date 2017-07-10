Police investigate ‘brutal’ attack

Police are appealing for information after a male had part of his ear bitten off during an assault.

It is understood the incident occurred on May 1, but police only launched the appeal on social media yesterday.

Detailing the assault in a post on the PSNI Antrim Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “On Bank Holiday Monday (May 1) a male was subjected to a very brutal attack. During this attack, part of his ear was bitten off. This happened In the area of Orchard Grove, Crumlin.

“This happened between 1:30pm and 2pm. It was a warm sunny day and there were loads of people in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 592 01/05/2017.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.